San Antonio ACS asks pet owners who used Save This Life chips to register again

San Antonio's Animal Care Services urged local pet owners to check pet microchips after a Texas ID company recently shuttered its operations.

Pets previously registered through the Austin-based Save This Life may be at risk of not being identified if they become lost.

Owners can re-register their pet's microchip ID or update existing contact information.

The closure did not impact animals microchipped through Animal Care Services.

All information provided for those pets remains in a city database.