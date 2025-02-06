© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio's 'free landfill day' this Saturday

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM CST
Allkindza
Istockphoto by Getty
Allkindza

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio offers a free landfill day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Marcus Lee with Solid Waste Management listed the eligible items: “It is really for bulky items. Things like appliances, furniture, mattresses, carpet, water heaters. We do take tires. There's a limit of six.”

But Lee said they won’t take everything: “We would not be taking brush items or construction material, like roofing material or sheet rock lumber, commercial industrial waste.”

People must bring a latest CPS bill. If it has an ‘environmental fee’ on it, the landfill lets them in for free.

Learn more at SARecycles.org.

Locations:

  • Republic Services Landfill, 7000 I-10 East
  • Waste Management Landfill, 8611 Covel Road
  • Texas Disposal Systems,11601 Starcrest Drive

Lee offered additional advice for customers: “I'm assuming most people would be bringing their items in [pickup] trucks. We would need that covered with a tarp. That is a city ordinance. So we want to make sure people know to do that.”

He added: “It is highly, highly encouraged to wear a safety vest. Certainly safe shoes, no open-toed shoes, sandals, anything like that. Hard hat, if you have it goggles, if you have it. It is a landfill, and we want everyone to be as safe as they possibly can be.”

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop Storieslandfills
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan