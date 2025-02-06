San Antonio's 'free landfill day' this Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio offers a free landfill day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Marcus Lee with Solid Waste Management listed the eligible items: “It is really for bulky items. Things like appliances, furniture, mattresses, carpet, water heaters. We do take tires. There's a limit of six.”

But Lee said they won’t take everything: “We would not be taking brush items or construction material, like roofing material or sheet rock lumber, commercial industrial waste.”

People must bring a latest CPS bill. If it has an ‘environmental fee’ on it, the landfill lets them in for free.

Learn more at SARecycles.org.

Locations:



Republic Services Landfill , 7000 I-10 East

, 7000 I-10 East Waste Management Landfill , 8611 Covel Road

, 8611 Covel Road Texas Disposal Systems,11601 Starcrest Drive

Lee offered additional advice for customers: “I'm assuming most people would be bringing their items in [pickup] trucks. We would need that covered with a tarp. That is a city ordinance. So we want to make sure people know to do that.”

He added: “It is highly, highly encouraged to wear a safety vest. Certainly safe shoes, no open-toed shoes, sandals, anything like that. Hard hat, if you have it goggles, if you have it. It is a landfill, and we want everyone to be as safe as they possibly can be.”