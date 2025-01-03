Cold air from Canada arrives in San Antonio

South Texas woke up on Monday to dramatically different weather after a cold front moved across Texas.

The early morning hours saw temperatures in the mid 30s. Monday's high will be 50, with a low back in the mid 30s. The week will grow colder and wetter as it progresses.

Forecasters said there is a chance of rain, freezing rain, or sleet for the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Orlando Bermúdez with the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service explained that “we have the possibility of seeing all four precipitation types during that part of the day, and then the temperatures go up Thursday afternoon. So whatever falls down into the ground will just be cold rain.”

Forecasters said wintry precipitation of some sort could not be completely ruled out for some time from Wednesday through Friday of next week.

The City of San Antonio asked residents to dress in warm layers and bring pots and pets inside. Pipes are recommended to be covered and to allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip.

Daytime warming centers at libraries and senior community centers will open when the temperature hits 32 degrees with dry conditions or 35 degrees with precipitation. Find more information at sa.gov.

The state's power grid operator issued a weather watch through Friday because of the cold weather. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) forecasted higher demand and potential for lower energy reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions were expected to be normal at this time, but it was monitoring the situation closely. No action is needed during a weather watch. Residents can sign up for alerts here.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 6 - 10 due to forecasted cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch and can be monitored on… pic.twitter.com/WVL8wr2myD — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 5, 2025

Driver safety

AAA Texas urged drivers to check and maintain tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads.

Reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. Drivers should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

It also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

Marian Navarro contributed to this report.