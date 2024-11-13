Cold front to bring season's first temperatures in the 40s for San Antonio

A cold front will push through San Antonio during the day on Wednesday, dropping temperatures a few degrees.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday's highs will be in the upper 70s. But the coolest temperatures, in the upper 40s, will come just before sunrise on Friday morning.

Daytime highs and early morning lows are expected to warm back up quickly by the weekend. Lows will be in the 60s, and highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters said the quick warm up is due to the fact that it's a weaker Pacific cold front and not a stronger polar one.

The front will be dry when it passes through, but weather patterns on Sunday may form to give at least a third of the region a shot of rain.

Forecasters said a stronger polar cold front could push through San Antonio next Tuesday, but it's still too early to tell if it will trigger any showers for the drought-stricken area.