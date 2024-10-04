Today marks San Antonio's ninth Ozone Action Day

© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:09 AM CDT
Some San Antonians could suffer from breathing problems if they spend too much time outside on Friday, which is the ninth Ozone Action Day.

Ozone pollution will be high enough to recommend people with asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis to stay indoors. Young children and older adults could be affected too.

There's just a lot of sun, very little breeze, and some smoke blowing in from burning in the Lower Mississippi Valley affecting air quality in the San Antonio region.

Putting off vehicle refueling and gas-powered lawn mowers until after 6 p.m. can help. Avoid long periods of idling in a vehicle whenever possible.

