Today marks San Antonio's ninth Ozone Action Day

Some San Antonians could suffer from breathing problems if they spend too much time outside on Friday, which is the ninth Ozone Action Day.

Ozone pollution will be high enough to recommend people with asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis to stay indoors. Young children and older adults could be affected too.

There's just a lot of sun, very little breeze, and some smoke blowing in from burning in the Lower Mississippi Valley affecting air quality in the San Antonio region.

Putting off vehicle refueling and gas-powered lawn mowers until after 6 p.m. can help. Avoid long periods of idling in a vehicle whenever possible.

