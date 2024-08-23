CPS Energy releases 2023 report outlining efforts to lower carbon emissions, increase sustainability

San Antonio’s CPS Energy released its 2023 Community Impact Report this week. It detailed the utility’s progress in executing its Vision 2027 strategic plan.

The plan focused on how to increase energy reliability, maintain financial stability, and improve customer experience.

It also outlined initiatives to illustrate the reduction, adaption, and resiliency strategies that the utility plans to employ for the community to meet goals in the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan . This includes reducing carbon emissions by 41% by 2030 and 71% by 2040 from 2016 levels.

CPS Energy plans to retire aging units and add pre renewable energy to its generation portfolio.

“CPS Energy is driving a future where sustainability and energy are non-negotiable,” said Janie Martinez Gonzalez, chair of the CPS Energy Board of Trustees. “Our actions today are building the resilient, reliable, and inclusive energy systems our community deserves.”

As of January 2024, renewable sources included more than 1049 megawatts (MW) of wind, 552 MW of solar, and 10 MW of battery storage.

The report also highlighted how the utility has worked to improve infrastructure resilience. It said the utility has enhanced emergency planning with the City of San Antonio and San Antonio Water System to better respond to emergencies during extreme weather.

CPS Energy made significant progress through its Sustain Tomorrow Energy Plan (STEP), according to the report.

The plan offered 19 energy saving programs and rebates aimed at helping customers reduce energy usage, save money, and reduce overall energy demand on the grid.

It said more than half of its existing customer base signed up for the STEP programs in 2023.

As part of CPS Energy’s community impact last year, the utility participated in 1,800 community outreach events and invested $1 billion in local business owners.

“I’m proud of the work CPS Energy did in 2023 to serve our community while also remaining focused on our mission of growing into the utility our community will need in the future,” said Rudy Garza, CPS Energy president and CEO.

View the full 23-page report below: