San Antonio's heat wave continues into next week

While Thursday and Friday appeared to be the peak of a heat wave that has hit the city, temperatures are forecast to hit 100 through at least the middle of next week.

A heat advisory was issued for San Antonians through at least 8 p.m. Friday due to high daytime temperatures.

Precautions against the heat should be taken by outdoor workers, the elderly, the young, and those with chronic health conditions.

The heat index or "feels like" temperature was expected to be around 106 on Thursday and 105 on Friday.

Nighttime lows have had a hard time dipping below 80 as a subtropical ridge continues to build over the area. The ridge is keeping skies sunny and winds low.

Forecasters warned heat advisories may have to be extended beyond Friday.

Forecasters said some minor relief of a "degree or two" was likely with the arrival of a week cold front on Friday that could also produce very light rain for the Hill Country. No more than a quarter-of-an-inch was expected.

The drought continues to linger with the water level in the Edwards Aquifer down to 632 feet or 18 feet below the mark where water conservation measures are trigged.

San Antonio has received just under 20 inches of rain at the international airport since the start of the year. That is actually about half-an-inch above the year-to-date average but nowhere near the rainfall needed to bust a drought.