San Antonio Botanical Garden is open for free on Saturday

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT
San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy photo
/
San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is perhaps a little perkier than it might normally be in late July. A relatively mild summer and now with the advent of rains has the garden looking pretty good.

Garden CEO Katherine Trumble says that the Garden is always worth a visit, but perhaps even more so this summer. “Heat is always a factor, but this week we’re getting a little reprieve from the heat because of the rain, and rain always makes the plants sparkle,” she said.

Besides highs 15 or so degrees cooler than normal, the onslaught of rain has given the plants a growth spurt, just in time for Saturday’s free admission day. The Garden is open to dogs all morning too.

“Saturday we are having a free admission day, all day from 8 to 5,” she said. “It is a good incentive, and so we’re hopeful that this will help in our larger effort to make plants and nature accessible to all of San Antonio.”

San Antonio Botanical Garden
1 of 3  — SABOT5.jpg
San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden
Kids enjoying the San Antonio Botanical Garden
2 of 3  — SABOT1.jpg
Kids enjoying the San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden
3 of 3  — SABOT2.jpg
San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden’s 38 acres are laid out in thematic areas, dividing the garden into metaphorical slices of Texas — an East Texas area, a desert area and a tropical area. The tropical area features an enormous glass pyramid with tropical plants growing inside.

“These beautiful, iconic glass structures allow the garden to showcase specimens of plants that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to see in our environment,” she said.

The Botanical Garden also places art exhibits throughout its gardens, and Trumble said the current exhibit will be there until October.

"Our current exhibition “Birds, Bunnies and Butterflies," work by the artist Hunt Slonem — it’s large scale sculptures [that create] the feeling that you’re stepping into one of the paintings.”

Glass Pyramid at San Antonio Botanical Garden
1 of 2  — SABOT3.jpg
Glass Pyramid at San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden
desert scene at San Antonio Botanical Garden
2 of 2  — SBOT4.jpg
desert scene at San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio Botanical Garden

Dogs are also welcome, and the Garden is the perfect place to give them some exercise. “So in the mornings you can bring your dog with you, for free,” Trumble added. They must leave the Garden by noon.

There's more information at sabot.org.

Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
