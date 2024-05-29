City council to soon vote on water charges as historic drought continues

Maintaining a green yard through heavy watering or by violating water restrictions are likely to cost San Antonio Water System customers much more beginning this summer.

The San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote on June 20 on new watering charges as a historic, five-year drought continues.

The charges proposed by the San Antonio Water System, if approved by the council, could be enforceable come July.

Karen Guz, a vice president for conservation at the city owned utility, said water use skyrockets among its customers in the spring and summer for one reason: landscape watering.

In winter months, we use maybe 200-225-million gallons a day for everything, homes, families, businesses, industries, everything." Guz said. "When we get in the hot dry summers and we're landscape irrigating, it goes up to over 300 million gallons a day."

In the past, SAWS has busted water wasters with City of San Antonio citations, but that does not work on its customers in suburban cities and in unincorporated areas, which are covered in new residential rooftops.

Under the rule changes, SAWS customers inside and outside the City of San Antonio will be slapped with a water waste non-compliance charge directly to their bill. No more citations.

First time offenses will be $137 dollars for single family homes or small businesses but can be waived by taking a one-hour online water-saving course. Repeat offenders will see higher charges and so can high use commercial irrigation customers.

The violation must be documented in-person by SAWS trained staff, and there is an appeals board of non-SAWS employees.

If a drought worsens into Stage 3 — and to avoid imposing twice a month automatic sprinkler use on all — heavy water users will see a surcharge of $10.37 per thousand gallon after 20,000 gallons. Under Stage 4, that surcharge begins after the use 12,000 gallons in a single month.

SAWS said it still, however, will reserve the right to impose twice-a-month automatic sprinkler watering if needed.

Commercial irrigation surcharge rates will vary, based on water use and meter size, according to a SAWS document. Other new rules apply to drip irrigation and irrigation inspections.

Joining surcharges as the biggest changes are new watering hours.

Under Stage 1, once a week watering based on street address will be allowed from midnight to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.

Under Stage 2, once a week watering based on street address, will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.

Under Stage 3, once a week watering based on street address, will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.

And under Stage 4, once every other week watering based on street address, will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.