Coldest night ahead for San Antonio and another Arctic cold front coming

The National Weather Service reports Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest period yet of an Arctic cold front that arrived in the San Antonio area over the weekend.

A hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory remain in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Sunrise lows will be in the teens and the wind chill will be even lower. The highs on Tuesday were not expected to climb much above freezing.

The cold blast previously left behind a thin coat of ice on some bridges and overpasses that caused some accidents and led to the cancellation of this past Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March. Icy conditions disappeared Monday afternoon and are not expected to return soon.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County also opened some centers and shelters to help warm residents in need.

San Antonio's Department of Human Services street outreach will operate extended hours on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Homeless Connections Hotline 210-207-1799 will also be available during those extended hours to provide up-to-date shelter information.

Daytime Warming Centers

The City of San Antonio reports warming centers will remain open until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The locations are:



Central Library (600 Soledad St. San Antonio, TX 78205)

Schaefer Library (6322 US Hwy 87E, San Antonio, TX 78222)

Mission Library (3134 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214)

Cortez Library (2803 Hunter Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224)

Bazan Library (2200 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Guerra Library (7978 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78227)

Maverick Library (8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254)

Igo Library (13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249)

Encino Library (2515 E Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Thousand Oaks Library (4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233)

Tobin Community Center (1900 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207)

Harlandale Community Center (7227 Briar Pl, San Antonio, TX 78221)

Cuellar Community Center (5626 San Fernando St., San Antonio, TX 78237)

Hamilton Community Center (10700 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217)

VIA passengers may travel fare-free to or from these locations. Passengers using VIA bus service or VIA Link should alert the bus operator when boarding; VIAtrans passengers should alert the reservation agent when booking a VIAtrans trip.

Overnight Resiliency Centers

The city will operate resilience hubs through Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Visitors will have access to basic needs and supplies, shelter from the severe cold, access to power and device-charging and free wi-fi. Anyone coming to these locations should bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

Those locations are:



Normoyle Senior Center (700 Culberson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225)

Northeast Senior Center (4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217)

Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78210)

Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228)

Copernicus Community Center (5003 Lord Rd, San Antonio, TX 78220)

Miller’s Pond Community Center (6175 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242)

Kennels will be available in a separate area of these locations for pets.

County Overnight Warming Centers

Bexar County will operate overnight warming centers through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Those locations are:



Lighthouse Church Temple (8201 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio, TX 78252)

Outer West Community Church (12280 Alamo Ranch Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78253)

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church (3843 Bulverde Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78259)

Christ the King Lutheran Church (1129 Pat booker Road, Universal City, TX 78148)

Elmendorf Community Library (203 Bexar Ave, Elmendorf, TX 78112)

For any other updates, you can follow the County’s website at https://www.bexar.org/.

The area is expected to warm into the 70s Wednesday as southerly wind flows return. Another Arctic cold front arrives Thursday night. Highs Thursday and Friday will be around 50. The front will send lows into the 20s for Saturday sunrise and 30s for Sunday sunrise.

Some moderate rain chances also enter the forecast by Sunday night, but the remainder of January looks to be above normal in temperatures and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.