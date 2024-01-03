El Niño acting stubborn, refusing to deliver wetter, colder winter for San Antonio

The weather phenomenon known as El Niño has been a bust so far for San Antonio this winter, and the months ahead appear the same.

The National Weather Service reported the warmer Pacific temperatures seen during an El Niño winter have yet to yield the expected wetter and colder than normal winter that often comes with it.

Meteorologist Emily Heller said mother nature can be fickle.

"Nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to the atmosphere and earth, so just because we are seeing those warmer than normal tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures doesn't really mean we are bound to get those impacts," she explained.

Heller said while temperatures and rainfall have remained typical this winter, there could be above average rains ahead for areas east of San Antonio.

"For precipitation, at least in our east, we are favored slightly above normal precipitation for the next three months," she said.

San Antonio sorely needs rain after ending 2023, with a rainfall deficit of 12 inches for the year.

A lingering drought has left many creeks and rivers flowing at a trickle of their normal levels. Medina Lake all but dried up, and some famous Hill Country watering holes dipped so low they became unhealthy to take a dip in.

San Antonio appeared likely to enter the spring planting period under Stage 2 water restrictions or once a week water sprinkle use. That's not exactly conducive to introducing new plants, trees, or grass to landscapes.