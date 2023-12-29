Texas State Parks offer First Day Hikes across the state for determined newbies

State park officials are inviting residents to take part in a First Day Hike at their nearest state park.

Many parks will have ranger-guided and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips, and polar plunges.

“This initiative has become a cherished tradition, providing individuals and families with the opportunity to embrace the outdoors, and kick off the year with a commitment to health and well-being," said Lewis Ledford, executive director of the National Association of State Park Directors.

In the San Antonio area, Government Canyon will host a leisurely 2-mile hike for the first 15 people who check in to the visitor center on Jan. 1 between 9 and 9:15 a.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) expects some parks to reach capacity, and officials encouraged anyone planning a trip to reserve a day pass in advance.

State parks officials are in a celebratory mood. The parks system celebrated its centennial last year, and the parks saw plenty of visitors. Nearly 8,000 people traveled to one of 83 participating parks, according to the TPWD.

“Last year, Texas led the nation in First Day Hikes participation and miles walked," said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas state parks. "We invite everyone to come back and be part of the fun again this year as we usher in the next century of memories."

Find more information about reservations and trail maps on TPWD's website.