Pacific hurricane remnants may bring rain into San Antonio area

The National Weather Service reports at least half the region could see some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The remnants of Hurricane Lidia are expected to rotate out of central Mexico and drop rain over much of the San Antonio area.

Rainfall amounts totaling around an inch for both days is possible. Rainfall for the Hill Country is expected to be lighter. Heavier amounts can be expected in deep South Texas.

The rainfall deficit for San Antonio for the year has dropped to less than ten inches when compared to the year-to-date historical average.

Rains last week pushed the Edwards Aquifer up to around 633 feet on Monday before it began to slowly drop again. It is still around 30 feet below its historical average for this time of year.

Stage 4 water restrictions remain on major pumpers from the aquifer. San Antonio residents are still allowed to water once a week with automatic sprinklers based on street address.

The good news is the milder fall temperatures should result in less watering for landscapes and less strain on the aquifer, a key source of water for the region.

The local long-term fall forecast calls for rain chances to be at least equal to those of an average fall due to "El Nino" conditions in the Pacific Ocean, but temperatures are expected to continue to be mostly above normal.

Forecasters said a dry Pacific cold front should arrive on Friday and may result in mostly clear skies for Saturday's "ring of fire" eclipse.

The best of the eclipse for San Antonio begins a little before noon and should continue for nearly two hours.

San Antonio and the Hill Country are expected to be two of the best eclipse viewing spots in the nation.