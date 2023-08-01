Water levels throughout San Antonio River Walk unaffected by drought

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Despite a major drought, the city reported that the San Antonio River has been flowing as usual through the famous River Walk, one of the top tourist attractions in the state.

Fifteen miles of the river passes through the city and River Walk, underneath 50 bridges. The water that flows by River Walk hotels, bars, and restaurants and transports tourist barges is not from any recent rains. Public works officials say it's captured stormwater.

“The City of San Antonio utilizes a combination of dams, tunnels, and floodgates to mitigate flooding. The San Antonio River Tunnel and the San Antonio River floodgates combine to prevent flooding downtown," said Roberto Reyna, assistant director in charge of storm water with the city's public works department.

"This same system helps to maintain a steady level of water for the [River Walk] year-round, including times of flooding and drought. Much of the water along the [River Walk] is recirculated stormwater from the San Antonio River Tunnel. It is largely a self-sustaining system and not pulling water from other sources.”

The San Antonio River originates in a group of springs about four miles north of downtown San Antonio, and Olmos Creek empties into the river a little further to the south. Other springs continue to join the river within the city. From San Antonio, the river flows southeast through Wilson, Karnes, and Goliad counties before it joins the Guadalupe River at the intersection of Calhoun, Refugio, and Victoria counties, according to the Handbook of Texas.

The principal tributaries of the river are the Medina River and Cibolo Creek, and it's dammed to create two artificial reservoirs — one at Olmos Dam, solely for flood control, and the other at Lake Blue Wing, ten miles south of San Antonio, which is used for irrigation.

Statements from the San Antonio River Authority and Texas Water Development Board contrasts river conditions around the city with those further downstream.

"As of this afternoon, the river at Blue Star is flowing at 30 cubic feet per second, and a little further downstream at Mitchell Street it’s flowing at 17.3 cubic feet per second. Both of those values are completely normal for this time of year," the river authority said the statement.

"The San Antonio River benefits from the consistent introduction of effluent from SAWS that prevents the river from getting critically low in and around San Antonio," it added.