Sea breeze showers possible in San Antonio, forecasters eye tropical activity in the distance

A subtropical ridge that's remained virtually stationary over Texas this summer — causing hot and dry weather — has shifted slightly to the northwest. The shift has allowed more isolated sea breeze showers from the Gulf of Mexico, that may reach San Antonio this week.

There is a slight chance of very isolated showers, like those seen this weekend in San Antonio, of falling each day this week, except for Tuesday and Sunday.

Slightly stronger chances for rain are expected Thursday when 2 inches of rain could fall on some spots of the I-35 corridor. The National Weather Service reports those showers will be generated in part by a ridge over Colorado that will send a ripple of disturbances over South Texas and the Hill Country. More rain could follow on Friday, but not as much as on Thursday.

The other good news is temperatures will at least dip below 100 and into the middle and upper 90s for the remainder of the week after Tuesday.

It remains very early, but forecasters on Monday were also watching disorganized tropical activity that has a 40% chance of growing into a tropical depression and reach the lower mid-Atlantic by later this week.

NWS-San Antonio / Disorganized tropical activity has moderate chance to grow over the next five days

South Texans and residents across the Hill Country are dealing with a drought that seems to have no end in sight outside of tropical disturbances that could come from the Gulf of Mexico.

Only 5 inches of rain has fallen at the San Antonio International Airport so far this year, leaving a rainfall deficit so far in 2022 of around 14 inches.

The 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer Water level over the weekend dipped to 631.4. Stage 4 water restrictions are triggered when the same average hits 630 feet.

The San Antonio Water System, however, is confident its customers can continue to follow Stage 2 water restrictions for the remainder of the summer if everyone follows the once-a-week automatic irrigation plan now in place. SAWS has been following orders from the Edwards Aquifer Authority to reduce pumping from the aquifer as the drought continues, but it has shielded customers from further restrictions so far by drawing on other water sources.