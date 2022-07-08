Weekend heat indices could reach 109 degrees in San Antonio. Here are 55 available cooling centers.

More than 50 cooling centers will be open in San Antonio this weekend in anticipation of triple digit heat and heat indices as high as 109. Most library branches and senior centers will serve as cooling centers. Hours range from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Adults over 65, children under 4, and people with existing medical conditions such as heart disease and those without access to air conditioning are at highest risk on days with high temperatures," according to San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management website.

"Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles," it advises. "If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, take action immediately."

The city advises bystanders to call the police if a child is seen locked inside a vehicle, and to call animal services at 3-1-1 if a pet is found. Police and animal care officers have the right to break a vehicle's window if a child or pet is inside, according to the city ordinance.

More details are on the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management website.