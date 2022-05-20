Cold front brings rain chances, unseasonably cool weather to San Antonio next week

A cold front is expected to push into the San Antonio this weekend — setting up the chance for thunderstorms, high winds,

hail and unseasonably cooler temperatures for all of next week.

Rain chances grow from "slight" this weekend to "strong" on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service reports that nearly

2 inches of rain could fall on isolated areas over those two days where storms cells train. Rain chances diminish after Tuesday.

The weather service describes the overall chance for severe weather for San Antonio as "marginal."

But before that, forecasters say the miserable heat will continue through this Saturday with heat indices around 106 degrees. After the cold front arrives, temperatures next week will be in the lower 80s during the day and in the lower 70s at night.

The area is bad need of rain as drought conditions worsen. Some of the worst drought conditions in the nation are just to the west of

San Antonio and in the Hill Country, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Medina, and Real counties are among those with exceptional drought conditions, the lowest ranking on

the drought scale and conditions are not much better in Bexar County, where residents of San Antonio have been under Stage 2 water

restrictions for well over a month now.

The Texas Water Development Board reports Medina Lake is only 17% full.

The cooler temperatures will be welcomed by San Antonians who have seen record high temperatures most of the week. Saturday's

forecast high of 100 would beat the record high for the date of 98 degrees set in 1939.