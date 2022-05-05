Thunderstorms could return to San Antonio by Thursday night, tornado watch for Hill Country

The National Weather Service reports there is a moderate to strong chance for more showers and thunderstorms for the San Antonio area through 8 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the Hill Country and the Austin area through 6 p.m. Thursday. Blanco and Gillespie counties are in the watch area.

Early morning Thursday rains dropped half-an-inch to an inch of showers over Bexar County, with the heaviest showers in far West Bexar County.

Slightly heavier rains fell along Highway 90, west of San Antonio, from Hondo to Uvalde to Del Rio. Some wind gusts of nearly 60 mph were recorded at Lackland Air Force Base on the Southwest Side. Three-quarter inch hail was recorded in San Antonio and Castroville. One inch hail was reported at East Medina Lake Shores.

South Central Texas is in desperate need of rain as drought conditions worsen. Lake Medina, west of San Antonio, was only 18% full on Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports severe to extreme drought conditions cover Bexar County. Exceptional drought conditions, the lowest category of drought, covers much of Atascosa, Bandera, Frio, Medina, and Uvalde Counties, to the west of San Antonio.

San Antonio has been under Stage 2 water restrictions since last month after the water level in the Edwards Aquifer dipped below 650 feet. Under Stage 2, San Antonians can only water landscaping once a week based on their street address and only for a few hours in the mornings or evenings.

Wildfires have charred thousands of acres in Bexar and nearby counties this spring. Bexar and most surrounding counties have bans on outdoor burning to prevent wildfires.