Heat wave coming to San Antonio this Mother's Day weekend

You might consider getting mom some chocolates, flowers and a high-speed fan this Mother's Day weekend as a three-day heat wave is expected to make San Antonio sizzle, starting Saturday.

In fact, Mother's Day is expected to be the hottest of all three with a high around 101 degrees.

CPS Energy Spokesman Ruben Betancourt reports the city-owned utility is prepared to keep air conditioners humming across the city.

"CPS Energy is closely monitoring the expected high-powered demand due to extreme hot weather predicted for this weekend. And according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, at this time there is currently enough power to meet the expected high demand. CPS Energy's power plants are prepared to serve our community," Betancourt said.

Southwest winds coming from the Mexican mountains across the Texas border are helping to fuel the heat wave, according to the NWS.

Border temperatures will be even hotter than San Antonio. Highs there will reach around 107 on Sunday.

Still, it will be plenty uncomfortable outdoors all weekend in the Alamo City.

NWS-San Antonio / NWS-San Antonio Mother's Day week outlook from NWS-San Antonio

"Heat indices feel like in the 103 to 108 degrees mainly across the New Braunfels and San Antonio area to points to the southwest. For Sunday, highs are forecast to be a degree or two warmer than Saturday leading to heat indices in the 103 to 110 degrees across all areas with the exception of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau. Heat Advisories could be issued for the weekend," read a statement from the weather service.

CPS Energy offers tips for San Antonians to lower their summer electric bills.

"CPS Energy reminds customers they can save energy and money on their utility bills by following tips that can be found on the Energy Saving Tips webpage. Additionally, to stay informed, customers are encouraged to sign up for Energy Alerts or call (210) 353-2222 to provide their emergency contact information for the utility to reach them in the case of an emergency," Betancourt said.