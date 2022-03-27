© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Environment

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration as Das Goat Fire rages

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
Firefighters continue to battle a large fire in Medina County just south of Lake Medina.

The Das Goat Fire began on Friday afternoon, according to James Wettstaed, a public information officer assigned to the fire.

"A vehicle driving down the road caught fire pulled off to the side of the road and the fire jumped into the brush,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, residents — including the entire town of Mico — began to be evacuated as the fire began to grow due to windy conditions.

Several homes have been damaged. Many areas also suffered power outages from downed power lines due to the fire.

By Sunday afternoon, the fire had grown to over 1,000 acres with about 100 firefighters battling the blaze — along with several aircraft that were called in to help.

"Because of the level of damages that have already been sustained i'm going to be issuing a disaster declaration for Medina County,” said Gov. Greg Abbott at a Sunday press conference.

Conditions are expected to be conducive to more wildfires for the next few days in Texas.

