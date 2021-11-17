It's National Hiking Day. Here's where you can explore in San Antonio

Wednesday is National Hiking Day, and blogger Melanie Mendez-Gonzales says there are some common sense tips to make your hikes more successful and fun. This includes bringing water and dressing appropriately.

"In Texas, we often think, 'Oh less is better.' But that's not necessarily true. I encourage people to wear layers and you definitely don't want to forget your hat and sunglasses. You also want to tell someone what your plans are," she said.

That’s a matter of safety, in case you get lost or don’t come back when expected. Mendez-Gonzales also suggests checking park and hiking trail websites for up-to-date information, including changing weather.

She suggests if someone is new to hiking and enjoys a good view, Comanche Lookout Park is a great option in San Antonio.

"The trails are nice and wide and most of them are paved. But you actually get to hike upwards and have a great view of San Antonio, once you get to the top," she said.

And an easier walk is available at the Mission Reach.

“We actually started this years ago instead of shopping after Thanksgiving. We wanted to be outside and it made for a great tradition. And to help, you know, maybe bring off some of those calories from Thanksgiving dinner.”

You can find more on her site, quemeanswhat.com.