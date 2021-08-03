Non-Responsive Spillgate Reported At Lake Gonzales

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority reported their hydroelectric operations team is working on a non-responsive spillgate at Lake Gonzales.

"Following rain events, spillgates are lowered in height to spill water and allow for flows to continue downstream," a statement on their website said. "The non-responsive spillgate is not returning to normal operational height, causing a decrease in lake level. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."

Spillgates on two other GBRA lakes, at Lakes Wood and Dunlap, have collapsed in recent years and left drained lake beds. Work is underway to replace the dam on Lake Dunlap.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

