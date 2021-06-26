SAWS Reports Water Use Jumps, Warns Of Bill 'Sticker Shock'

A couple of hot and dry weeks after a rainy spell has the San Antonio Water System advising residents to limit watering with automatic sprinkler systems or risk "sticker shock" when their water bill arrives.

SAWS reports increasing automatic sprinkler use to just once a week after doing very little watering is enough to double the size of a water bill for a home with an average-sized lawn. A water bill will triple for multiple watering cycles on larger yards during a single week.

SAWS Communications Manager Anne Hayden said excessive watering this time of year is going against nature.

"It's really normal for lawns not to be 'Ireland green' during the middle of the summer. It doesn't mean that they aren't going to be getting past the summer. It just means they are feeling summer stress, which we all are," she said.

SAWS offers other tips to keep bills down during the hot months ahead:

Check their irrigation system for leaks or missing nozzles.

Make sure all old schedules are deleted before adding new ones on their irrigation controller.

Schedule a free SAWS Irrigation Consultation to get expert advice on managing their landscape and become eligible for efficiency rebates.

Consider reducing the grass portion of their landscape using SAWS WaterSaver Landscape and Patioscape coupons

Visit GardenStyleSA.com for the latest advice on all things gardening in San Antonio

More detailed advice is available at www.GardenStyleSA.com/SummerWatering

