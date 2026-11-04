Edgewood ISD sees board shake up during 2026 midterm election

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Three incumbent members of the Edgewood Independent School District board of trustees were defeated by challengers during the 2026 midterm election on Tuesday.

Edgewood ISD Board President James Hernandez, Board Secretary Frank Espinosa and Trustee Richard Santoyo all lost their elections. All three have been affiliated with the Edgewood school board for a decade.

James Hernandez was elected to the board in 2016, the same year Espinosa and Santoyo were appointed to Edgewood’s Board of Managers. At the time, Edgewood was under state control and governed by the appointed board.

Michael Valdez was the only incumbent trustee to retain his seat Tuesday. He will be joined on the board by newcomers Dora Maldonado, Elias Hernandez and Dorothy Borjas.

Elias Hernandez, Maldonado and Borjas campaigned alongside Valdez. All four are affiliated with a nonprofit called Unity 37 Coalition. Valdez’s mother, Melody Herrera, is a board member for the nonprofit.

All three newcomers told the San Antonio Report they were running to bring a leadership that listens to the community and increases transparency.

Valdez joined the Edgewood school board in 2022 after running unopposed. He was elected just months after graduating from high school and soon became at odds with the board majority. Last year, his fellow trustees censored him for speaking to journalists instead of directing them to the board president for comment.