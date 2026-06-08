San Antonio’s Our Lady of the Lake University launches three-year bachelor’s degrees

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Officials at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio say they’ve received approval to launch a fast-tracked bachelor’s degree that can be obtained in three years.

The new “Lake Express” degree track will be available starting this fall. Students enrolled in this track can earn a bachelor’s degree in six semesters through a streamlined degree plan with no extraneous electives. Students are required to declare a major in their first semester.

OLLU’s accreditors, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, have approved four majors for the three-year program: Psychology, Social Work, Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Childhood Studies, which prepares students for careers in early childhood education.

According to materials provided by the university, the fast-track degrees are reduced to around 95 credit hours instead of the typical 120 credit hours. Officials said the credit hours can be reduced without a reduction in the value of a degree because students are directed to minors that have “strategic course overlap,” rather than whatever electives take their interest. Students are also expected to take 15-16 credit hours a semester, about five classes.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to access, affordability, and innovation in higher education,” OLLU President Abel Chávez said in a statement. “By offering a three-year bachelor’s degree option, we are empowering students to achieve their academic goals more efficiently while reducing financial burdens and opening doors to career opportunities sooner.”

OLLU officials said they’re the first university in Texas to be approved by SACSCOC to offer three-year bachelor’s degrees.

“This approval demonstrates that innovation and academic quality can go hand in hand,” said Stephen L. Pruitt, the president of SACSCOC, in a statement. “Our Lady of the Lake University’s approach preserves the integrity of degree requirements while thoughtfully reimagining how students can progress through their education.”

A growing number of colleges across the country are considering offering three-year degrees as a way to boost enrollment and save students’ money.