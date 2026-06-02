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NEISD escapes appointment of a state conservator following amended cell phone policy

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:41 AM CDT
Students put away their cell phones.
Damian Giletto/Delaware News Jou/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co
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Students put away their cell phones.

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The Texas Education Agency will not appoint a conservator to San Antonio’s North East Independent School District over its cell phone policy.

In April, the TEA recommended NEISD — San Antonio’s second largest school district — to be placed under the oversight of a state-appointed conservator over what it alleged was the district’s non-compliance with the new cell phone law.

The 2025 law House Bill 1481 requires school districts across Texas to prohibit students from using cell phones or other electronic devices during the school day.

NEISD’s initial policy allowed students to use phones at lunch and during passing periods. The district had argued the law as currently written did not define what the school day was.

TEA disagreed and threatened to take action against the district.

NEISD trustees voted in late April to amend its policy and ban students from using phones from bell-to-bell starting the 2026-27 academic school year. The matter was discussed at a recent conference between the district and the TEA.

"North East ISD has adjusted its personal electronic device policy to ensure alignment with state law," the TEA said in a statement. "With this policy in place, the Texas Education Agency will no longer appoint a conservator."

File photo
Education
North East ISD votes to change its cell phone policy to comply with state law
Marian Navarro, Camille Phillips
The policy change comes after the Texas Education Agency recommended the appointment of a conservator over the district's noncompliance with the law.

NEISD officials said it is committed to listening to communities, families, and staff as it begins planning to implement the new cellphone policy the next school year.

“We will continue to communicate clearly about expectations and next steps to make sure students and families are in compliance, informed and supported,” said NEISD Superintendent Anthony Jarrett in a letter to parents.

The matter is now considered resolved.

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Education TPRTop StoriesNorth East ISD
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro