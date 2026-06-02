April consumer spending in San Antonio trailed last year's numbers

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San Antonians opened their purses and wallets a little less this April, compared to the same month in 2025, according to sales tax collections by the Texas State Comptroller's Office released on Monday.

Sales tax collections for the month of April for the City of San Antonio were nearly 7% below the same month last year. Dallas saw a decline of 6%, while Houston saw an increase of 4%. Austin led the biggest cities with a 9% increase.

The city received $43 million back from the state for the month of April.

Statewide, April collections were up more than 6%, drawing praise from Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock.

"State sales tax collections showed solid growth well above the rate of general price inflation last month, driven in large part by strong increases in certain sectors influenced by business spending," he said. "Results from nearly all major economic sectors were positive."

Statewide, business spending helped boost both the manufacturing and construction sectors by 15%

Also statewide, retail sales were up an average of 3%. Receipts from restaurants across Texas were up 4% above the rate on inflation for food away from home.

Not all of the statistics were positive, however. Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes were down 13%.

The state collects city sales taxes on behalf of cities and then returns them. April taxes were collected in May and reported in June. The more businesses and consumers spend, the higher those collections go.

Sales taxes make up the largest source of funding for the state budget and account for 58% of all tax collections, according to the comptroller's office.