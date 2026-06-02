© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio's afternoon commutes look rainy on Thursday and Friday

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 2, 2026 at 7:10 AM CDT
Scattered clouds over much of South Texas on June 1, 2026
/
NOAA Satellite
Scattered clouds over much of South Texas on June 1, 2026

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Rain returns to the San Antonio forecast by Wednesday, but the weekend looks the rainiest of all.

The National Weather Service reports a southwesterly flow aloft returns by mid-week, which will allow multiple disturbances to reach South Texas.

The biggest is a low-pressure system that will move into to northeast Mexico from the Baja Peninsula and cross in central Texas by the weekend.

Virtually all of the San Antonio area should see rain on Thursday and Friday. Showers are most likely during the afternoon hours those days, so the drive home could turn slick. Moderate to low chances follow from Sunday through at least Monday.

Forecasters said weekend rainfall totals by Monday could approach two inches for the area, but the entire weekend does not appear to be a "washout."

Meanwhile, while drought conditions persist for much of South Texas and the Hill Country, rains in April and May have improved those conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports drought conditions in Bexar are now in the "moderate" range. And since Jan. 1, more than 15-inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport, which is more than 2 inches above the year-to-date average.

The water level in the Edwards Aquifer stood at 642 feet on Monday, about 20 feet below its historical average, the Edwards Aquifer Authority reported. The underground reservoir is a key source of water for more than 2 million residents in the area.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources Top StoriesTPR
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick