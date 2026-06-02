San Antonio's afternoon commutes look rainy on Thursday and Friday

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Rain returns to the San Antonio forecast by Wednesday, but the weekend looks the rainiest of all.

The National Weather Service reports a southwesterly flow aloft returns by mid-week, which will allow multiple disturbances to reach South Texas.

The biggest is a low-pressure system that will move into to northeast Mexico from the Baja Peninsula and cross in central Texas by the weekend.

Virtually all of the San Antonio area should see rain on Thursday and Friday. Showers are most likely during the afternoon hours those days, so the drive home could turn slick. Moderate to low chances follow from Sunday through at least Monday.

Forecasters said weekend rainfall totals by Monday could approach two inches for the area, but the entire weekend does not appear to be a "washout."

Meanwhile, while drought conditions persist for much of South Texas and the Hill Country, rains in April and May have improved those conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports drought conditions in Bexar are now in the "moderate" range. And since Jan. 1, more than 15-inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport, which is more than 2 inches above the year-to-date average.

The water level in the Edwards Aquifer stood at 642 feet on Monday, about 20 feet below its historical average, the Edwards Aquifer Authority reported. The underground reservoir is a key source of water for more than 2 million residents in the area.