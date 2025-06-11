STAAR 2025: Most San Antonio high schools see dip in algebra; slight rise in English

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Education Agency has released the Spring 2025 results for high school End of Course Exams.

Most San Antonio school districts did worse than last year in Algebra I, but slightly better or about the same in English I, mirroring the state results.

In Algebra I, 10 of the 15 school districts based primarily in Bexar County saw at least a three-point decrease in the percentage of students that passed. Three districts dropped by at least eight points: Alamo Heights, Edgewood, and Judson.

Alamo Heights’ Algebra I passing rate dropped from 90% to 82% this spring. Edgewood dropped from 74% to 63%. And Judson dropped from 68% to 60%.

In English I, only three Bexar County districts decreased the percentage of students that passed by more than two points: Alamo Heights, Somerset, and Southwest.

Last spring, 88% of Alamo Heights students passed English I. This spring, 85% did. Somerset ISD also saw a three-point drop from 75% passing to 72%. Southwest ISD had a five-point drop from 63% to 58%.

The state had a three-point drop in the Algebra I passing rate, from 79% in Spring 2024 to 76% in Spring 2025. However, the percent of students meeting grade level in Algebra increased from 45% to 47%.

The state’s English I passing rate dropped by one point this year, from 67% to 66%. The percent meeting grade level dropped from 54% to 51%.

“Texas students and educators continue to work hard to demonstrate academic excellence,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a news release. “At the same time, we also recognize that too many students are still not where they need to be academically. Using a reliable system of assessments, we can continue making progress on the strategies that are most effective in improving student learning and long-term success.”

In San Antonio, the military ISDs plus Somerset, Alamo Heights, and North East all did better than the state in both Algebra I and English I. Northside did better in English.

Standardized test scores have long been shown to correlate with poverty due to a decrease in access to resources and opportunities. Lackland, Randolph Field, Fort Sam, Alamo Heights, North East, and Northside all have lower poverty levels than the state.

However, research shows that targeted increases in funding can help level the playing field between poor and wealthy students.

In Texas, students have to either pass the STAAR End of Course exams or meet alternative requirements in order to graduate.

Most students in all of San Antonio’s school districts passed both Algebra I and English I, but there was a lot more variety in the percentage that met grade level.

In addition to Algebra I and English I, Texas public school students are also required to pass End of Course Exams in Biology, English II, and U.S. History.

However, TEA prefers to look at the percent of students that meet grade level, a higher bar than passing. By that metric, Texas improved in Algebra I and Biology and dipped slightly in English I, English II, and U.S. History.

Most Bexar County districts did about the same or slightly better than last year in English II, and over 80% of San Antonio high schoolers passed Biology and U.S. History.

Families can see how their school district fared in more detail here and look up how their students did here.

Students who fail End of Course Exams in the spring have the opportunity to try again in the summer and fall.

Texas also tests students in 3-8 grade. Those STAAR results are slated to be released June 17.