Northside ISD investigates incident in which San Antonio teacher shared alcoholic beverages with students

Campus administrators at Pease Middle School in the Northside ISD said Friday they are conducting an investigation after a special education teacher brought several cans of Hard Mountain Dew Blast, a drink that contains alcohol, to the school and made them available to students in three classes.

This occurred on Thursday, May 29, the last day of school.

In a statement, district officials explained that the staff member brought the drinks, not realizing that they contained alcohol, as a treat for students.

Five students consumed a portion of the drink.

Each of these students was later seen by the campus nurse, and parents for each of the students were notified by campus administration.

Barry Perez, assistant superintendent of communications, added that the "incident has been reported to Northside Employee Relations for further investigation and the campus has notified the NISD Police Dept. and will be making a report with Child Protective [Services]."