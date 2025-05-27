San Antonio's Central Library celebrates its 30th birthday this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The “enchilada red” library will have several activities for everyone to enjoy, including a party on Saturday.

Scott Williams, the marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, said visitors will have a chance to share their favorite memories of the library.

"[They can] put it on a huge wall in our lobby that will just showcase our community's memory of this incredible space," he explained. "We're also going to be kicking off our summer program, which is a series of fun programs and activities all summer long for all ages. And then, of course, we can't forget free paletas."

He added that visitors will want to check out the `90s display.

"Our Texana department, who are the keepers of our archival repository, have put together this really amazing, 10-minute-long video of the building and opening of the Central Library between 1993 and 1995," he explained. "There's footage in that video from a parade when all of the books were brought over from the Old Main Library to the Central Library.

Williams also said: There's photographs and video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony in 1995 of people entering the building for the first time. So it's a really unique opportunity to peek back at when this glorious facility opened in 1995."

The Central Library’s 30th birthday bash is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Correction: A previous version of this report listed the incorrect day of the birthday celebration. It will be on Saturday.