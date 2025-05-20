Partnerships lead San Antonio students to local universities

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Seven SAISD alumni graduated from Trinity University on Saturday as part of the inaugural Trinity Community Investment cohort.

SAISD officials said the partnership has boosted the number of SAISD students enrolled at Trinity from one to two each year to about 20.

Trinity meets 100% of the financial need of SAISD students admitted to the program.

Meanwhile, a partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio partnership has enrolled nearly 100 SAISD graduates through a direct admission program that launched last year.

High school juniors in the top 25% of their class are directly admitted to UTSA through the program, without the need to apply.

About 380 SAISD juniors and seniors have been admitted to UTSA through the program. About 350 Northside juniors have also been admitted.