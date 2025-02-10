NEISD board trustees consider San Antonio school closures on Monday night

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

North East ISD trustees are slated to vote this evening on a proposal to permanently close three schools.

NEISD officials first announced they were recommending school closures in December.

If trustees approve their recommendation, Driscoll Middle School, Clear Spring Elementary, and Wilshire Elementary will permanently close at the end of the school year.

Students currently enrolled in those schools will be split between two or three nearby campuses, following the current middle school and high school boundaries.

Parents who attended community meetings about the closures in January told NEISD leaders they felt it was a rushed decision.

San Antonio ISD closed 15 schools last year after holding dozens of community meetings spread out over several months.