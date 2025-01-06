Evading a search for vapes can now land the student in an alternative school at North East ISD

Monday, Jan. 6, was the first day of a new discipline policy in the North East Independent School District.

If a student refuses to be searched or runs from administrators, the student can now be sent to the district’s alternative school.

The policy is for middle schools and high schools. It’s a response to what NEISD principals said was an increase in students “refusing to comply with lawful searches” after they are suspected of vaping.

“When a student refuses to be searched or runs from administrators, it undermines the safety protocols we have in place to protect everyone,” NEISD officials said in a post on the district’s website announcing the new policy. “These consequences will serve as a deterrent, encouraging students to comply with safety measures while promoting accountability.”

The punishment is the same consequence students receive for being caught with vapes or THC cartridges under a state law passed in 2023.

San Antonio ISD claimed an exemption from the state law last semester.