© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evading a search for vapes can now land the student in an alternative school at North East ISD

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published January 6, 2025 at 4:18 PM CST
A person vapes
Diego Fedele
/
Reuters
A person poses for a photograph as they vape.

Monday, Jan. 6, was the first day of a new discipline policy in the North East Independent School District.

If a student refuses to be searched or runs from administrators, the student can now be sent to the district’s alternative school.

The policy is for middle schools and high schools. It’s a response to what NEISD principals said was an increase in students “refusing to comply with lawful searches” after they are suspected of vaping.

“When a student refuses to be searched or runs from administrators, it undermines the safety protocols we have in place to protect everyone,” NEISD officials said in a post on the district’s website announcing the new policy. “These consequences will serve as a deterrent, encouraging students to comply with safety measures while promoting accountability.”

The punishment is the same consequence students receive for being caught with vapes or THC cartridges under a state law passed in 2023.

San Antonio ISD claimed an exemption from the state law last semester.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Education NEISDschool disciplinevapingTop StoriesTPR
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org or on Instagram at camille.m.phillips. TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
See stories by Camille Phillips