Northside special education teachers say they need more staff to keep them safe

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published October 8, 2024 at 10:15 AM CDT
A woman with red glasses gestures as she talks.
Samuel Rocha IV
/
TPR
Sheree Kreusel has taught in self-contained classrooms at Northside for 15 years. For five of the those years she worked with Fred Jimenez. She's worked in special education for 34 years.

A formal complaint obtained by Texas Public Radio alleges that special education teachers in San Antonio’s largest school district often get hurt at work. Teachers who signed the grievance said the death of their colleague Fred Jimenez earlier this year was a wake-up call that the bruises and injuries they receive at work are not acceptable. In part two of a two-part audio series on the issue, TPR Education Reporter Camille Phillips breaks down what experts have to say about the issue, and how the district is responding.

According to Boston University Professor Elizabeth Bettini, classrooms with students who have violent outbursts should have at least three adults in the room at all times — a stark contrast to the experiences described by Northside teachers in the grievance.

Veteran special education teacher Sheree Kreusel said thinks she and her colleagues in self-contained units will continue to get hurt until the district hires more instructional assistants and pays them well enough that they’re willing to stay.

Northside’s starting pay is less than 16 dollars an hour for special education instructional assistants.

Northside Executive Director Tracy Wernli said the district’s ability to raise salaries is limited because the state hasn’t raised funding for schools since 2019. Federal law requires public schools to meet the needs of students with disabilities, but Wernli said the money allocated to Northside to meet their needs falls short
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org or on Instagram at camille.m.phillips.
