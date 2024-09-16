ABC News veteran John Quiñones will share his story at Texas A&M-San Antonio on Sept. 18

Journalist John Quiñones will visit Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Wednesday to share his personal and professional journey with a hometown crowd.

The event is part of the Distinguished Lecture Series hosted by the Cisneros Institute for Emerging Leaders.

Quiñones grew up in San Antonio during the 1950s. The son of migrant workers, he is also a first-generation Mexican American.

Eventually, he joined ABC News as its first Latino correspondent. He worked for the network for more than 30 years and won seven Emmy Awards.

“[Being] able to hear some of his journey, what he's accomplished and even what he's overcome ... I think those are the moments where you're like, 'oh, I can push through,'” said Heather Olague, an assistant dean of students.

She said she hopes A&M students can find inspiration in Quiñones’ lecture.

“They've had challenges, and life maybe wasn't always easy, but they persisted and pushed through. ...” Olague said.

Henry Cisneros, former mayor of San Antonio and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration, created the institute to develop talent and create opportunities beyond the classroom for students.

“There's aspects outside of the classroom that are just as value-added," Olague said, "and those are the experiences that my team strives to be able to give students in all sorts of different capacities.”

The Cisneros Institute plans to continue the Distinguished Lecture Series and bring guests to the A&M-San Antonio campus at least once a year.

“We want to see how this one goes and get some feedback from students as well,” Olague explained. “What are they interested in hearing, and who do they want to come see?”

The Quiñones lecture is scheduled for 6 p.m. at A&M-San Antonio’s auditorium. The event is open to the public.