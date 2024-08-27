© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UT School of Public Health San Antonio welcomes its inaugural class for Fall 2024

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
The UT School of Public Health San Antonio will welcome its inaugural class in the fall of this year. The school is the result of a partnership between UT Health San Antonio and The University of Texas San Antonio.
Gabriella Alcorta Solorio
/
TPR
The UT School of Public Health San Antonio will welcome its inaugural class in the fall of this year. The school is the result of a partnership between UT Health San Antonio and The University of Texas San Antonio.

The UT School of Public Health recently welcomed its inaugural class for its new Master of Public Health graduate program.

This fall semester brought the first class of 40 students to the UT Health San Antonio campus this month. The school is a collaboration between the University of Texas at San Antonio and UT Health San Antonio.

“We are excited to welcome our first cohort of students,” said Vasan Ramachandran, dean of the school. “We believe promoting public health is essential to building strong communities.”

Vasan Ramachandran, founding dean UT School of Public Health San Antonio spoke at the presentation of the funding to the UT School of Public Health San Antonio for hepatic steatosis.
Gabriella Alcorta Solorio
/
TPR
Vasan Ramachandran, founding dean of UT School of Public Health San Antonio

The school said it aims to prepare its students for public health realities and to understand disparities in South Texas.

“We aren’t just here to help build public health expertise but also to empower students to navigate difficult conversations,” said William Garner, UTSA associate dean of academic, faculty and student affairs. “We have designed our curriculum to empower students to become effective facilitators of discussions about health-related issues.”

The degree program requires 45 semester credit hours.

The school received a $3 million grant this past spring for renovations and for research into fatty liver disease.

Before the schools opened, San Antonio was the only major city without a school of public health.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Education Top StoriesUT Health SA
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio