UT School of Public Health San Antonio welcomes its inaugural class for Fall 2024

The UT School of Public Health recently welcomed its inaugural class for its new Master of Public Health graduate program.

This fall semester brought the first class of 40 students to the UT Health San Antonio campus this month. The school is a collaboration between the University of Texas at San Antonio and UT Health San Antonio.

“We are excited to welcome our first cohort of students,” said Vasan Ramachandran, dean of the school. “We believe promoting public health is essential to building strong communities.”

Gabriella Alcorta Solorio / TPR Vasan Ramachandran, founding dean of UT School of Public Health San Antonio

The school said it aims to prepare its students for public health realities and to understand disparities in South Texas.

“We aren’t just here to help build public health expertise but also to empower students to navigate difficult conversations,” said William Garner, UTSA associate dean of academic, faculty and student affairs. “We have designed our curriculum to empower students to become effective facilitators of discussions about health-related issues.”

The degree program requires 45 semester credit hours.

The school received a $3 million grant this past spring for renovations and for research into fatty liver disease.

Before the schools opened, San Antonio was the only major city without a school of public health.