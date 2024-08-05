© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Excitement, nerves, fewer vacancies: San Antonio’s Northside ISD welcomes hundreds of new teachers

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT
A man in a suit stands at a podium facing hundreds of men and women sitting at cafeteria tables covered with blue paper tablecloths.
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
Northside ISD Superintendent John Craft speaks to the district's new secondary teachers on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The Northside Independent School District welcomed hundreds of new teachers to the district Monday for two days of training and orientation.

So far, about 650 new teachers have joined the district for the 2024-2025 school year, a sign that recruitment efforts at San Antonio’s largest school district are yielding more fruit this year than the year before.

Northside is the fourth largest district in Texas, with about 100,000 students.

“We're still working to hire approximately 200 teachers, and so in the scale of 6,500 teachers throughout the district, we're in a much better position this year than we were last year, but we've had to take some really aggressive recruitment options,” Northside Superintendent John Craft said. “Referral stipends; we’re paying for alternative certification pathways.”

Craft started off the district’s New Teacher Academy on Monday morning with a speech to about 300 new secondary teachers.

He told them the most important thing is to build a relationship with their students. “We've known, and science has indicated, that it's really about that relationship that is built very early on in the school year for students to be able to learn and build that bond with teachers,” Craft said.

Craft also told the new teachers to lean on the veteran teachers assigned to be their mentors. New hires who were part of Northside’s teacher residency program had an early chance to build relationships with mentors.

Two young women sit at a table in the teachers' lounge at Brandeis High School
Camille Phillips
/
TPR
Danyelle Foster and Priscilla Padilla participated in the Northside teacher residency program last school year and have been hired as first-year teachers in the district this year.

Danyelle Foster, a new U.S. history teacher at Brennan High School, and Priscilla Padilla, a new English Language Arts teacher at Rayburn Middle School, were both part of the residency program. They said spending a year in the classroom under the guidance of a veteran teacher helps them feel more prepared to teach on their own.

"I got to keep that connection with my students throughout the whole school year," Foster said. "It was a lot easier to go into actual teaching with my mentor teacher also, because she trusted me already [by the spring semester]."

“I know exactly what I need to do as soon as I go in there. I know exactly how to plan and if it wasn't for the time that I got during the residency program, I don't know what I would do,” Padilla said. “I'm very excited. Of course, I'm a little nervous. I feel like I'm a bird with its new wings.”

Padilla recently graduated from Texas Tech University. Foster was enrolled in the residency program through the University of Texas at San Antonio.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Education Northside ISDteachersTop Stories
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org or on Instagram at camille.m.phillips. TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
See stories by Camille Phillips