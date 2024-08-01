Team with SWAT capabilities prepared to protect students at San Antonio's NEISD this school year

The Northeast Independent School District said its own emergency response team with SWAT capabilities is ready to protect students, beginning this school year.

The eight-member ERT team will patrol in pairs to cover the entire school district, comprised of 60,000 students on 70 campuses.

It's the second largest school district in San Antonio and the tenth largest in Texas. Only the Northside Independent School District is larger, compared to other San Antonio districts.

NEISD Spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said the team is ready to end any life-threatening incident at any school. "If [gunmen] get into a school, they are going to handle the threat."

Chancellor said many of the team members have prior military and SWAT experience.

"They have gone through a lot during the interview process," she said. "They have to get to a standard of certain physical requirements. They have gone through some mental testing. They have gone through a lot of very difficult training to see if they were even going to qualify for this job."

Teachers and staff return to campuses on Aug. 5. Students return to campuses on Aug. 12.