SAC president responds to association with individual who called students ‘sodomites’

San Antonio College (SAC) President Naydeen González-De Jesús released a statement to TPR condemning a homophobic text message shared with her by an individual who called LGBTQ+ students who complained about González-De Jesús to the Alamo Colleges District (ACD) board in December “sodomites.”

“Their comments cannot and should not be attributed to me or anyone else within our organization,” she said in a statement. “I categorically denounce anything they wrote that was distressing or hurtful to the community."

The original message was sent after González-De Jesús complained that “Three young men, all from the lgbtq community” called for her removal at an ACD Board of Trustees meeting.

“I just watched the video from last night. They are really making this Palestine event a big deal when it came to pass. You didn’t prevent the meeting from moving forward!” the individual said. “These sodomites are angry and it’s because they oppose the spirit of the true and living God.”

González-De Jesús’ statement came a day after TPR published the messages in a story about how she and others handled a Teach-In for Palestine event on SAC’s campus in October that students, faculty, administrators, and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression all said raised First Amendment concerns. It also came after SAC’s spokesperson did not respond to TPR’s initial request for comment, which included questions about the text messages.

González-De Jesús’ also affirmed her commitment to LGBTQ+ students on her campus.

“I wholeheartedly support the rights of our LGBTQ community and all the communities at San Antonio College,” she said. “And I applaud their contributions to the tapestry of our unique and caring campus culture.”

González-De Jesús said she is no longer associated with the individual who sent the message.

“Upon receiving it, I spoke with that person and cut ties,” she said. “I have done this on several occasions in the past when faced with a direct affront to my values of compassion and respect for all.”

Education ‘The definition of a chilling effect’: SAC faces new scrutiny over Palestine event delay The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has expressed concern that leaders at San Antonio College violated faculty and student free speech rights in a public letter addressed to SAC President Naydeen González-De Jesús.

Text messages obtained by TPR through public records requests show that González-De Jesús sent at least two additional text messages to the individual — one later on the same day of the “sodomite” message, and one the following day.

In the same message that the individual uses the homophobic term, they asked González-De Jesús what SAC Vice President for Academic Success Cassandra Rincones, who was directly involved in postponing the Teach-In for Palestine event, was saying about the criticism towards González-De Jesús.

“She’s quiet and not getting into anything,” González-De Jesús responded.

On the following day, González-De Jesús texted the individual again.

“New sign on campus,” she said in the text. “Same student. ‘The world is with Palestine’. Angry. Parked across from my car. The Lord is with me, and His mercies endure forever. His peace surpasses all understanding.”

The individual responded empathetically.

“These ppl cannot be allowed to harass people when they can’t have their way,” they said. “That sounds like intimidation to me. The police need to address anyone parking across from you and being angry with you. They need to get a real grip.”

When asked for clarification about when González-De Jesús confronted and “cut ties” with the individual who used the homophobic term, SAC Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications said, “This will be the only statement issued at this time.”

Ethan Wilson, one of the students who spoke at the ACD board meeting that González-De Jesús and the other individual refer to, said her response was insufficient.

“I think that the only proper response to somebody that you’re in communication with calling your students or any member of the LGBT community something that is basically a slur is to immediately correct them and then never speak to them again,” Wilson said.

Camille Phillips / TPR

They said they have no trust in González-De Jesús.

“I think her stating that she cut ties with this mysterious individual is just another straight up lie,” Wilson said. “Lying is an action we’ve seen her and this administration do time and time and time and time and time and time again.”

Messages obtained by TPR show that González-De Jesús exchanged messages with the individual about the Teach-In for Palestine event as early as October 25, the day after the event was postponed.

“I need prayer warriors. A situation came up today; it has been brewing for the last few days,” González-De Jesús said, referring to the organizing of the Teach-In for Palestine event. “A group of pro-Palestine professors are running a series of talks (not connected to any courses). Not part of curricula.”

“I'm extremely concerned,” González-De Jesús continued. “Media might get wind of this and the tremendous pressure to give in when in reality, all we are asking is for a scholarly healthy dialogue to occur. This will require all perspectives to be shared--not a one-sided approach.”

In response, the individual said they would “definitely be praying” and offered their perspective on the state of things following the spike in violence in Israel and Gaza that began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

“There is so much spiritual turbulence right now,” the individual said. “Along w political agendas tied to demonic altars. Let the Blood of Jesus answer any evil accusations coming against your assignment at campus and all that is attached to the campus. The Lord chose you for San Antonio College. Anything militating against your assignment cannot prosper. In Jesus’ name🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

ACD has declined to respond to TPR’s questions about the homophobic message, citing an ongoing third-party investigation into the incident.