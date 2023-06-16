© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Education

Juneteenth weekend in SA includes festival, parade, and appearance by the Grandmother of Juneteenth

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT
The announcement to free enslaved people in Texas.

Juneteenth weekend in San Antonio includes a two-day festival, parade, and an appearance by the grandmother of Juneteenth.

June 19, 1865, is the day enslaved people in Texas learned of their Freedom years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

Local celebrations include a festival through Saturday at Comanche Park Number 2 that includes a fish fry, vendors, and live music from Larry Braggs.

The 24th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday from Sam Houston High School and travels south down W.W. White Road to Comanche Park.

The Grandmother of Juneteenth, 89-year-old Opal Lee, speaks at True Vision Church after 11 a.m. Sunday. The Nobel nominee was instrumental is making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert will present the county's highest honor, the Hidalgo, to Lee at the church.

Calvert was among the Black leaders from across the U.S. to be invited to a White House Juneteenth celebration on June 13.

A Juneteenth golf tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at Club Sonterra on the far North Side.

The events this weekend raise money for youth and scholarships. Learn more at bexarcountyjuneteenth.com.

Brian Kirkpatrick
