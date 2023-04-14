North East ISD committee names frontrunner for new sex education curriculum

A group of parents and educators tasked with recommending the materials the North East Independent School District should use to teach sex education is nearing a decision.

At a public meeting Thursday night, committee chair Ben Elliott, a parent from the Madison High School cluster, said they were leaning toward a curriculum called Choosing the Best.

“This is definitely the leading candidate for many reasons,” Elliott said. “Also, it seems like from the feedback we’re getting, parents that are out there reviewing the content seem also to prefer this program.”

Elliott said Choosing the Best meets the most state education standards out of the three curriculum options under consideration and is the most adaptable.

North East ISD paused sex education this year in order to select new curriculum after administrators expressed concern the district’s previous curriculum may not meet revised state health education standards, known as TEKS. The TEKS were revised in 2020 but didn’t go into effect until fall of 2022.

The other curriculum options under consideration are ESTEEM and Heritage Keepers. The committee of six parents, a pastor, and two district health administrators ruled out NEISD’s prior curriculum and a supplement to the district’s health textbook early in the process.

Out of the three options on the table, childbirth educator Tina Castellanos told the committee Thursday she also preferred Choosing the Best.

“I feel much more comfortable tonight after hearing that they seem to be moving in the direction of something that is more evidence based and peer reviewed,” said Castellanos, who was on the committee that recommended the district’s previous sex ed curriculum.

“I think (Choosing the Best) will do what it needs to do,” Castellanos said. “That's what I shared here, and I'll always keep sharing with people, is it's never about your child, right. So many people bring this into this personal piece of this is just about my kid. This is what I want my kid to learn. And my piece is always this is about all of the kids that we serve.”

After the first public meeting in March, Castellanos said she was worried Heritage Keepers was the frontrunner, but Thursday committee members echoed Castellanos’ concerns that Heritage Keepers didn’t have good evidence it was effective.

Elliott, the committee chair, also said Heritage Keepers met the fewest state standards and was the least adaptable.

All three curriculum options are abstinence focused, as required by Texas law. But Heritage Keepers could arguably be seen to have the most overt ties to religious beliefs due to its emphasis that there should be no sex outside marriage.

At both public meetings, Elliott said the goal of the committee was to “meet but not exceed the TEKS.”

“Some parents are like, 'abstinence doesn't work.' Okay, well, we don't have the option to say that because Texas says we have to teach abstinence first,” Elliott said in March, adding that “we decided as a group that we're going to cover the law. We're going to cover the TEKS. And we're not going to go one inch past it.”

NEISD’s sex ed curriculum search is being spearheaded by a sub-committee of the district’s Student Health Advisory Council. They’re meeting Friday to discuss possible revisions ESTEEM plans to make to its materials. But unless ESTEEM is willing to make big changes quickly, Elliott said they will most likely stick with Choosing the Best.

The full Student Health Advisory Council meets Wednesday to vote on that recommendation, and the NEISD board of trustees is expected to vote on the curriculum on May 8.