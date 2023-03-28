Harlandale ISD trustees vote to close four elementary schools

Harlandale trustees have voted to close Columbia Heights, Rayburn, Morrill and Carroll Bell elementary schools at the end of the school year.

District administrators recommended closing the schools to avoid a financial crisis amid declining enrollment.

Before the vote, several trustees said the decision was one of the most difficult ones they’ve made. And with elections coming up in May, Board President Norma Cavazos said she knows they may be judged for it.

“Judge me by saying that I am the one that would not allow a child to sit in a classroom wondering if I a certified teacher was ever going to come in through that door,” Cavazos said.

Harlandale has had about 55 teacher vacancies unable to be filled this year. Administrators hope consolidating schools will help them have fewer teacher vacancies next year.

Harlandale families and educators packed the school board meeting Monday night to weigh in on the closures.

Some people asked for specific schools to stay open. Others wanted the district to find another way to save money. But after holding four town halls, several people also supported the closures in order to keep the district financially strong.

“For the past month, I've experienced everything from joy, sadness, hopefulness, worry, etc. and every other emotion from one end of the spectrum to the other,” said Rayburn Elementary teacher Kimberly Machado.

Juan Cristan came with a large group of COPS/Metro community organizers who felt the announcement of the proposal to close schools came too close to spring break, making it more difficult for families to learn about the proposal and participate in town halls. He was also one of several speakers that asked the district to come up with a plan to better compete with charter schools.

“What are we going to do to stop the hemorrhaging,” Cristan asked. “What are we going to do to (stop having) the students go to KIPP, to IDEA, to Royal?”

All seven Harlandale trustees voted to close four schools, but they split the vote between two options. The majority voted to close Rayburn, Morrill, Columbia Heights, and Carroll Bell. Instead of leaving the buildings empty, the district plans to repurpose them.