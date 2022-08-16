Most San Antonio area school districts make the grade in 1st TEA report since pandemic

Accountability ratings for Bexar County school districts for 2022 have been released by The Texas Education Agency with most earning an "A" or "B." School districts were just recently rated on an A through F system, but these ratings, the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, only rated schools with an "A," "B," or "C" or went unrated with an overall score below 70.

Schools were rated on student achievement, school progress and closing gaps.

Earning an "A" were Alamo Heights, Boerne, Comal, Fort Sam Houston, Medina Valley, Randolph Field and Somerset.

"B" school districts were Harlandale, Judson, Lackland, New Braunfels, North East, Northside, San Antonio, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, Southside and Southwest.

Edgewood and South San received a "C." East Central was not rated with an overall score lower than 70.

The Texas Education Agency is quick to defend the ratings system when the performance of wealthier school districts is compared against poorer ones.

"1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically. Driven by significant gains in student academic growth, 2022 saw 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019. 18% of high-poverty campuses in Texas were rated an "A," continuing to prove that demographics do not equal destiny," stated a news release from the TEA.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

Established by House Bill 22 during the 85th Texas Legislature, the "A–F" accountability system provides educators, parents, and communities with a transparent view of the academic performance of Texas public schools

This year, to align with Senate Bill 1365, districts and campuses received an "A," "B" or "C" rating or were assigned a label of "Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365, both overall and in each domain." That label was applied when the domain or overall scaled score for a district or campus was less than 70. There are 42 districts and 564 campuses received this label, the TEA news release reported.

Parents, students, teachers, and administrators can learn more at TXschools.gov.