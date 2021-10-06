4 people injured in shooting at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School

Several local police forces are working together with federal agents to uncover the details behind a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Arlington police say four people were injured in the shooting that took place on school building's 2nd floor. Three people were transported to are hospitals.

Arlington police have identified 18-year-old student Timothy George Simpkins as a person of interest based on a tip from a 911 call. He is reported to be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY6260.

A Mansfield ISD employee told KERA the building has been cleared and no visitors are being permitted on campus.

The school district has set up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Ln. As students are released they will be bussed to that location.

All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

