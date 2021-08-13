North East ISD Superintendent Says Schools Could Close If Masks Aren't Worn

North East Independent School District Superintendent Sean Maika said Friday his district’s year round school, Castle Hills Elementary, has seen unprecedented student to student spread of coronavirus in recent weeks.

In a Facebook message to parents prior to the first day of school on Monday, Maika said it was rare to have transmissions inside of North East’s schools last year.

“This year’s data does not reveal the same trend. To date at Castle Hills, we have seen 18 confirmed student cases of COVID-19 and four staff cases," Maika said. "Also, our data shows 12 of those student cases were due to close contact at the school. In contrast, there were only 11 total reported cases at Castle Hills last year.”

Maika said schools could close in his district if masks aren’t consistently worn, even if the local school mask mandate doesn’t hold up in court.

