Judson ISD Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack

Judson ISD officials say a possible ransomware attack has affected communications district-wide.

The school district announced Friday afternoon they experienced a “suspected but unconfirmed ransomware attack” in a release.

A spokesperson said that it is unclear what information might have been accessed, but investigators, third-party experts and law enforcement are working around the clock to determine the nature and extent of this attack.

The district stressed the safety, security and well-being of all involved is very important, and are committed to a successful resolution to this issue.

All summer programs and STAAR testing are not affected by the suspected attack and will continue as scheduled.

Jennifer Gonzales contributed to this report

