New San Antonio Program Offers Free Literacy Classes To Spanish-Speaking Adults

The San Antonio Independent School District is partnering with the Mexican Consulate to offer free literacy classes to Spanish-speaking adults.

The Spanish literacy classes are part of a certificate program called Plazas Comunitarias, which is recognized in both the United States and Mexico.

Classes start this week at Irving Dual Language Academy and Doris Miller Elementary School and will be available both in the morning and in the evening.

According to a news release, the district hopes that offering the courses will “enhance parents’ support of their children’s learning in school” and make it easier for them to find jobs.

“The Plazas Comunitarias are part of our department's effort to ensure our schools serve as community learning centers and feel like an extension of the home for our bilingual families," said Esmeralda Alday, executive director of SAISD’s Dual Language, ESL and Migrant Department.

The program is free and open to everyone in San Antonio. Participants do not have to have a child enrolled at SAISD.

SAISD’s adult education department also offers free courses in English as a Second Language, GED in Spanish or English, financial literacy and U.S. citizenship.

Adults interested in signing up for the Spanish literacy course can call SAISD’s International Welcome Center at (210) 554-2592, SAISD’s Adult and Community Education Department at (210) 554-2450 or SAISD’s Dual Language, ESL and Migrant Department at (210) 554-2590.

