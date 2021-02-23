Winter Storm Causes Extensive Flooding At San Antonio High School

Southwest High School in the Southwest Independent School District suffered significant water damage during last week’s winter storms.

District officials said Monday the repairs will take at least the rest of the week.

"One of the sprinkler heads in the science classrooms on the first floor burst,” Southwest ISD spokesperson Janice Hernandez said.

“It caused extensive flooding to most of the first floor of the high school, impacting our science class, math classes, social studies classes, we had some fine arts classrooms affected; the mall area and cafeteria of the high school as well as some administrative offices.”

Hernandez said staff spent Monday cleaning and assessing the damage, and they don’t yet have a clear idea of how long repairs will take or how much they will cost.

Southwest High School has shifted to 100% remote instruction until repairs are complete. The district's other schools are open as usual.

Harlan High School and Mora Elementary in the Northside school district and Stafford Early Childhood, Stafford Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary in the Edgewood school district were also remote Monday due to damage caused by the storms.

Northside officials said Sunday they expected all campuses to be open as usual by Tuesday.

According to Edgewood spokesperson Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, repairs have been completed at the Stafford Early Childhood Center. Stafford Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary are waiting on parts before burst pipes in their buildings can be replaced.

