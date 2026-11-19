Elon Musk, the richest man in the world — who also resides in Texas, offered an optimistic outlook on the prospect of Democratic leadership in Texas after spending millions of dollars on Republican campaigns without success.

"The new governor [Gina Hinojosa], actually, I think, is going to be quite moderate," Musk said at the New York Times' 2026 DealBook Summit on Wednesday. "I don't think she's sort of a far-left governor. And based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor."

The comment comes as Democrats in Texas, including Hinojosa, have expressed skepticism toward Musk's political ventures in the state, following Democrats' midterm victories.

Shortly after, though, Musk did indicate he was still skeptical toward some Texas Democrats. He alleged that the "incoming Texas House majority leader said that I should go to prison." Though he did not mention him by name, Musk was likely speaking about Houston-area state Rep. Gene Wu, who served as the Texas House Democratic Caucus leader. In an interview with NewsNation, Wu indicated Musk's business enterprises deserved scrutiny and potential investigations.

"Hopefully in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison," Musk said.

In total, Musk is reported to have spent around $180 million in Texas races, according to the New York Times. In September, Musk donated $5 million directly to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign, according to state finance records. He also contributed $10 million to a PAC supporting Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Senate campaign, federal records show. Both Abbott and Paxton lost their respective races to Democrats.

Since then, SpaceX, which is owned by Musk, has made multiple rare public statements about its work and intentions in South Texas, including reported investments of $220 million on water and wastewater infrastructure in Brownsville and Cameron County. On Tuesday, Cameron County commissioners rejected moving forward with a tax break for a future SpaceX data center.

"As Texas communities consider major supercomputing investments, careful long-term tax planning is essential," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. "Bottom line: Property owners could not face greater year-to-year fluctuations in tax rates as the equipment depreciates.”

As Texas communities consider major supercomputing investments, careful long-term tax planning is essential. Under Texas’s no-new-revenue tax framework, rising property values generally drive tax rates down. But as expensive computing equipment rapidly depreciates, this can… https://t.co/CeBqjWOIZK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 18, 2026

SpaceX also publicly acknowledged on Nov. 13 thatit was seeking to purchase approximately 1,200 acres of state land near the company's launch site in Starbase. The deal, first reported byTexas Monthly, became a controversy surrounding Musk's relationship with the state.

In their statement, SpaceX clarified that they would not purchase Boca Chica Beach itself, and that the land it does want to purchase is largely undeveloped. In her first press conference since the election, Hinojosa said she had requested the Texas Parks and Wildlife Development board pause their discussions over the sale.

"We can have a strong working relationship with Elon Musk and his companies, but it has to be on our terms," Hinojosa said on CNN earlier this month. "It cannot be just running over the people of Texas. And that's what changes now that I will be governor."

